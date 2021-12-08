-$0.27 Earnings Per Share Expected for Tango Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TNGX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Tango Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TNGX) to post ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Tango Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.28) and the highest is ($0.25). The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Tango Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.28) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.30) to ($1.25). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.35) to ($1.16). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Tango Therapeutics.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tango Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

Shares of TNGX traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.08. 103,395 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,404. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.60. Tango Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $8.90 and a 52 week high of $18.84.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TNGX. TRV GP IV LLC purchased a new stake in Tango Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $250,376,000. Boxer Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tango Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $88,850,000. Casdin Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tango Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $70,959,000. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Tango Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $38,790,000. Finally, RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Tango Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $29,093,000. 61.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tango Therapeutics

Tango Therapeutics Inc is a biotechnology company. It focused on discovering and delivering precision cancer medicines. Tango Therapeutics Inc, formerly known as BCTG Acquisition Corp., is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

