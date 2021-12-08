$0.41 Earnings Per Share Expected for SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) This Quarter

Analysts expect SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.41 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for SPS Commerce’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.42. SPS Commerce posted earnings of $0.40 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SPS Commerce will report full year earnings of $1.77 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.96 to $2.03. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover SPS Commerce.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 12.38% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The company had revenue of $97.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis.

SPSC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Northland Securities downgraded shares of SPS Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.89.

In other SPS Commerce news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 900 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.13, for a total value of $135,117.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Philip Soran sold 1,502 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $225,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,205 shares of company stock worth $6,940,451 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 170,289 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,069,000 after buying an additional 14,373 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of SPS Commerce during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,904,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 373,838 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $60,303,000 after purchasing an additional 22,696 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 94.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 36,597 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,903,000 after purchasing an additional 17,771 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 18,965 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the period. 97.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPSC traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $145.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,195. SPS Commerce has a one year low of $91.05 and a one year high of $174.42. The firm has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 117.56 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.06.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

