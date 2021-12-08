$0.45 Earnings Per Share Expected for TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) will post $0.45 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for TriState Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.56. TriState Capital posted earnings per share of $0.37 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that TriState Capital will report full year earnings of $1.61 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.52 to $1.70. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.18. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow TriState Capital.

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $60.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.52 million. TriState Capital had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 24.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley downgraded TriState Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. TheStreet upgraded TriState Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered TriState Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TriState Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.67.

Shares of TSC traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $29.91. 6,510 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 195,294. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $991.64 million, a PE ratio of 19.05 and a beta of 2.18. TriState Capital has a fifty-two week low of $16.06 and a fifty-two week high of $31.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.08.

In other TriState Capital news, CEO James F. Getz sold 3,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total transaction of $107,759.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 7.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSC. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of TriState Capital by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 124,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,858,000 after acquiring an additional 2,565 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of TriState Capital by 101.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 4,160 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of TriState Capital in the 3rd quarter worth $356,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of TriState Capital by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 2,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of TriState Capital by 56.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 117,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,477,000 after buying an additional 42,132 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

About TriState Capital

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc is bank holding company, which provides commercial banking, private banking, and investment management services. It operates through the following segment: Bank, and Investment Management, and Parent and Other. The Bank segment focuses in commercial banking products and services to middle-market businesses and private banking products and services to high-net-worth individuals.

