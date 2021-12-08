$0.46 Earnings Per Share Expected for Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) will post earnings of $0.46 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Douglas Dynamics’ earnings. Douglas Dynamics posted earnings of $0.78 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 41%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Douglas Dynamics will report full year earnings of $1.74 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.44 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Douglas Dynamics.

Get Douglas Dynamics alerts:

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.09). Douglas Dynamics had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The business had revenue of $127.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. Douglas Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, DA Davidson began coverage on Douglas Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.33.

PLOW traded down $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,393. Douglas Dynamics has a 52-week low of $34.99 and a 52-week high of $51.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.15. The company has a market capitalization of $934.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.78 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.25.

In related news, Director James L. Janik sold 8,301 shares of Douglas Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total transaction of $374,209.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 128.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 111,145 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,523,000 after purchasing an additional 62,390 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in Douglas Dynamics by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 76,384 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,773,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. raised its holdings in Douglas Dynamics by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 29,788 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 2,715 shares during the last quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. raised its holdings in Douglas Dynamics by 61.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 28,350 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 10,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Douglas Dynamics by 512.1% in the 2nd quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 145,806 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,933,000 after acquiring an additional 121,987 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

About Douglas Dynamics

Douglas Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of commercial work truck attachments and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segments include manufactured snow and ice control attachments sold under FISHER, HENDERSON, SNOWEX and WESTERN brands.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Douglas Dynamics (PLOW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.