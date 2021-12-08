-$0.65 Earnings Per Share Expected for Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) This Quarter

Posted by on Dec 8th, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) to report earnings per share of ($0.65) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Nurix Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.37) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.79). Nurix Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.51) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Nurix Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.54) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.68) to ($2.24). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($3.07) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.93) to ($2.35). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Nurix Therapeutics.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.02). Nurix Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 29.81% and a negative net margin of 342.27%. The business had revenue of $10.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.73 million.

NRIX has been the subject of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Nurix Therapeutics from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Nurix Therapeutics from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:NRIX traded up $1.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.97. 1,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 411,579. Nurix Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $21.53 and a 12 month high of $52.38. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.54 and a beta of 2.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.44.

In related news, General Counsel Christine Ring sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.36, for a total value of $32,832.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 3,600 shares of company stock valued at $111,948 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 138.8% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 440.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grace Capital boosted its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 85.5% during the 2nd quarter. Grace Capital now owns 4,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares in the last quarter. 90.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nurix Therapeutics

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader with immunomodulatory drug (IMiD) activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader without IMiD activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

