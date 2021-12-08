-$0.78 EPS Expected for Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) will post earnings of ($0.78) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Altisource Portfolio Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.78) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.77). Altisource Portfolio Solutions posted earnings of ($1.10) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Altisource Portfolio Solutions will report full year earnings of ($3.17) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.03 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Altisource Portfolio Solutions.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $41.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.85) EPS.

ASPS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. B. Riley increased their target price on Altisource Portfolio Solutions from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions stock opened at $11.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 1.62. Altisource Portfolio Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $5.61 and a fifty-two week high of $14.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.87.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASPS. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 35,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 75.9% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 22,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 9,569 shares during the period. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $101,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $177,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.63% of the company’s stock.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions Company Profile

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA engages in the provision of services and technology for the mortgage and real estate industries. The firm offers field services such as property preservation and inspection services and vendor management oversight software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform. It also provides marketplace platforms including Hubzu, online real estate auction platform; and Equator, a SaaS-based technology to manage real estate owned, short sales, foreclosure, bankruptcy, and eviction processes.

