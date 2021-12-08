$0.91 Earnings Per Share Expected for Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) This Quarter

Analysts expect Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) to report $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Sanmina’s earnings. Sanmina posted earnings per share of $1.02 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sanmina will report full-year earnings of $3.86 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.23 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Sanmina.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The electronics maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.04). Sanmina had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SANM. Bank of America downgraded Sanmina from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

In other news, SVP Brent Billinger sold 1,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.61, for a total transaction of $51,168.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SANM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Sanmina by 0.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 797,185 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $30,723,000 after acquiring an additional 6,681 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Sanmina by 48.6% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 7,647 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Sanmina by 91.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 108,621 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,186,000 after acquiring an additional 51,867 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Sanmina in the third quarter worth $253,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Sanmina by 66.6% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 67,261 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,592,000 after acquiring an additional 26,894 shares during the last quarter. 95.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SANM traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.84. The stock had a trading volume of 4,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,157. Sanmina has a 52-week low of $30.59 and a 52-week high of $43.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Sanmina Company Profile

Sanmina Corp. engages in the provision of integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics and after-market services. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Manufacturing Solutions (IMS) and Components, Products and Services (CPS). The IMS segment consists of printed circuit board assembly and test, final system assembly and test and direct-order-fulfillment.

