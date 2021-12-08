$1.03 EPS Expected for Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) to report $1.03 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Tetra Tech’s earnings. Tetra Tech posted earnings per share of $0.96 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tetra Tech will report full year earnings of $4.15 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.13 to $4.17. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.44 to $4.51. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Tetra Tech.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $709.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.37 million. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 17.70%. Tetra Tech’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Tetra Tech from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.80.

Shares of Tetra Tech stock traded down $0.54 on Wednesday, hitting $188.76. The stock had a trading volume of 278,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,021. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Tetra Tech has a one year low of $113.14 and a one year high of $192.91. The stock has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.31 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $146.68.

Tetra Tech declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, October 7th that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to repurchase up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.78%.

In other Tetra Tech news, CEO Dan L. Batrack sold 64,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.75, for a total value of $11,888,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian N. Carter sold 3,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.44, for a total value of $571,161.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 75,561 shares of company stock valued at $14,062,694. Company insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Tetra Tech by 355.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Tetra Tech during the second quarter worth $62,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Tetra Tech by 59.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Tetra Tech during the second quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Tetra Tech during the third quarter worth $110,000. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG); Commercial and International Services Group (CIG); and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

