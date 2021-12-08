$1.15 Earnings Per Share Expected for Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.15 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Allegiant Travel’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.01 and the highest is $1.27. Allegiant Travel reported earnings per share of ($1.12) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 202.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will report full-year earnings of $1.94 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $2.07. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $12.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.20 to $16.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Allegiant Travel.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. Allegiant Travel had a negative return on equity of 0.35% and a net margin of 7.71%. The firm had revenue of $459.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($4.28) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.6% on a year-over-year basis.

ALGT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Allegiant Travel from $255.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wolfe Research downgraded Allegiant Travel from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Allegiant Travel from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Allegiant Travel from $255.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Allegiant Travel from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allegiant Travel has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.09.

Shares of ALGT stock opened at $184.94 on Wednesday. Allegiant Travel has a 1-year low of $163.60 and a 1-year high of $271.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $186.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $193.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.36 and a beta of 1.60.

In related news, insider Rebecca Aretos sold 182 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.45, for a total value of $33,205.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 16.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALGT. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 164.8% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 319,527 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,461,000 after acquiring an additional 198,847 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in Allegiant Travel during the second quarter worth $36,375,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Allegiant Travel by 9.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,234,447 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $433,483,000 after purchasing an additional 186,147 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Allegiant Travel by 81.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 355,634 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $68,993,000 after purchasing an additional 159,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 10.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,604,398 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $311,253,000 after acquiring an additional 156,614 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.

