$1.22 EPS Expected for Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) to post earnings of $1.22 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Victory Capital’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.27 and the lowest is $1.17. Victory Capital reported earnings of $1.07 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Victory Capital will report full year earnings of $4.78 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.73 to $4.83. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $5.61. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Victory Capital.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.09. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 41.03% and a net margin of 30.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently commented on VCTR. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Victory Capital from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Victory Capital from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Victory Capital from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Victory Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 9th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Victory Capital from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Victory Capital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.71.

In related news, Director Crestview Partners Ii Gp, L.P. sold 3,136,231 shares of Victory Capital stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $106,631,854.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard M. Demartini bought 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.30 per share, for a total transaction of $476,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 50,400 shares of company stock worth $1,754,028 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Victory Capital in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Victory Capital by 74.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Victory Capital by 219,900.0% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 2,199 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Victory Capital by 66.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Victory Capital by 43.9% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VCTR opened at $35.19 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.14. Victory Capital has a one year low of $15.69 and a one year high of $43.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This is a positive change from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.85%.

Victory Capital Company Profile

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and services to institutional and intermediary clients. The company sells and distributes its products through centralized distribution model, broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

