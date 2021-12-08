$1.36 Earnings Per Share Expected for Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) will report $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Federal Realty Investment Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.29 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.47. Federal Realty Investment Trust posted earnings per share of $1.14 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 19.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will report full year earnings of $5.36 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.15 to $5.56. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.48 to $5.95. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Federal Realty Investment Trust.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.64). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 26.33%. The business had revenue of $247.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FRT. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.29.

Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $131.99. 426,124 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 601,356. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $81.85 and a 1 year high of $135.55. The company has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $124.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 141.25%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 450.0% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 84.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management and redevelopment of high quality retail focus properties. The company was founded by Samuel J. Gorlitz in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

