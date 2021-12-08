$1.51 Billion in Sales Expected for Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) to announce sales of $1.51 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Logitech International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.57 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.45 billion. Logitech International reported sales of $1.67 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 9.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Logitech International will report full-year sales of $5.33 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.22 billion to $5.46 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $5.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.33 billion to $5.90 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Logitech International.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Logitech International had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 43.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.75 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LOGI shares. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Logitech International from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on Logitech International from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.88.

NASDAQ:LOGI opened at $81.47 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $83.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 0.86. Logitech International has a 12-month low of $76.70 and a 12-month high of $140.17.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.9481 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This represents a yield of 0.9%. This is an increase from Logitech International’s previous annual dividend of $0.87.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 807,018 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,140,000 after purchasing an additional 99,450 shares in the last quarter. swisspartners Advisors Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. swisspartners Advisors Ltd now owns 2,890 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 1,761.0% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 418,955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,429,000 after purchasing an additional 396,443 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 128,392 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,444,000 after purchasing an additional 18,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Logitech International in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,153,000. 38.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Logitech International Company Profile

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets, and other digital platforms. Its products include mice, keyboards, presentation remotes, headsets, and speakers. The firm offers solutions for healthy computing, wireless charging, streaming, virtual reality, rom home, schools, healthcare, and software and apps.

