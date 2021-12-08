$1.55 Earnings Per Share Expected for MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) This Quarter

Analysts expect MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) to post earnings per share of $1.55 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for MicroStrategy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.95 and the lowest is $1.14. MicroStrategy reported earnings of $2.07 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MicroStrategy will report full year earnings of $6.62 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.15 to $7.08. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $6.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.28 to $7.73. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for MicroStrategy.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $127.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.48 million. MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 87.25% and a positive return on equity of 15.11%. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MSTR shares. TheStreet raised shares of MicroStrategy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MicroStrategy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $780.00 to $871.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $566.88.

In other news, Director Carl J. Rickertsen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $807.08, for a total transaction of $8,070,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $776.55, for a total transaction of $3,106,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $18,922,175. Company insiders own 25.85% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MSTR. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 2,317.8% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 23,966 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 192.9% during the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 41 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of MicroStrategy during the third quarter worth $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 444.4% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 49 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 685.7% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 55 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 55.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSTR stock opened at $628.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of -13.82 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $713.71 and its 200-day moving average is $646.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. MicroStrategy has a 1 year low of $274.09 and a 1 year high of $1,315.00.

MicroStrategy Company Profile

MicroStrategy, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The firm designs, develops, markets, and sells software platform through licensing arrangements and cloud-based subscriptions and related services. Its product packages include Hyper.Now, Consumer User Bundle, and Power User Bundle.

