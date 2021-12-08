1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) by 22.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 167,539 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 47,652 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.26% of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM worth $5,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 1,765.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 720,206 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $22,952,000 after purchasing an additional 681,605 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 133.8% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,140,210 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,338,000 after buying an additional 652,551 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 25.0% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,973,136 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $62,883,000 after buying an additional 394,111 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 359.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 499,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $15,925,000 after buying an additional 390,900 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 6.0% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 5,477,321 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $174,562,000 after buying an additional 311,947 shares during the period. 47.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FLWS stock opened at $27.28 on Wednesday. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.13 and a twelve month high of $39.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.00.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.05. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The business had revenue of $309.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

FLWS has been the topic of several research reports. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in a report on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th.

In other 1-800-FLOWERS.COM news, CFO William E. Shea sold 50,000 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.16, for a total value of $1,608,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 215,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,937,362.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 18,250 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.18, for a total transaction of $532,535.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 124,179 shares of company stock valued at $4,026,912 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 49.20% of the company’s stock.

About 1-800-FLOWERS.COM

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc retails floral products and gifts on-line. The company’s e-commerce business platform features an all-star family of brands, including: 1-800-Flowers.com, 1-800-Baskets.com, Cheryl’s Cookies, Harry & David, PersonalizationMall.com, Shari’s Berries, FruitBouquets.com, Moose Munch, The Popcorn Factory, Wolferman’s Bakery, Stock Yards and Simply Chocolate.

