1,002,826 Shares in Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) Acquired by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,002,826 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,444,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.44% of Athersys as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ATHX. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Athersys by 1,583.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,357 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 14,445 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Athersys by 16.3% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 196,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 27,500 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Athersys by 5.2% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 285,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers lifted its position in shares of Athersys by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers now owns 40,130 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 6,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Athersys in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Athersys alerts:

In other news, CEO William Lehmann, Jr. sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.41, for a total transaction of $42,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ismail Kola purchased 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.96 per share, for a total transaction of $81,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATHX opened at $1.07 on Wednesday. Athersys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.92 and a 52 week high of $3.03. The company has a market cap of $251.70 million, a PE ratio of -2.61 and a beta of -1.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.43.

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Athersys, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

ATHX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Athersys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.25 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Athersys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd.

About Athersys

Athersys, Inc engages in the discovery and development of therapies designed to extend and enhance to quality of human life. It offers MultiStem as its stem cell product which provides biological potency and therapeutic effects for distinct diseases and conditions in the cardiovascular, neurological, inflammatory, and immune disease areas.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Athersys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athersys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.