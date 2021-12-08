106,769 Shares in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Acquired by Tompkins Financial Corp

Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 106,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,848,000. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Tompkins Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USMV. FMR LLC lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,928,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,429,000 after buying an additional 626,600 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,078,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,703,000 after buying an additional 206,511 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 1,717,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,411,000 after buying an additional 52,972 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,312,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,599,000 after buying an additional 29,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 1,287,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,624,000 after buying an additional 16,279 shares in the last quarter.

USMV stock traded up $0.80 on Wednesday, reaching $78.05. The company had a trading volume of 3,509,047 shares. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.63 and its 200 day moving average is $75.71.

