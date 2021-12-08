107,140 Shares in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Bought by Tompkins Financial Corp

Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 107,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,955,000. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 1.5% of Tompkins Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Waddell & Associates LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 435,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,572,000 after buying an additional 8,078 shares during the last quarter. Dohj LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.5% in the second quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 204,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,298,000 after buying an additional 17,766 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 18.5% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 41,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after buying an additional 6,471 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 27.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,301,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,973,000 after buying an additional 930,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S. R. Schill & Associates raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 264,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,769,000 after buying an additional 5,704 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $1.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,549,769 shares. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.98. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84.

