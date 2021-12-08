10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $176.75.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TXG shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. National Bank Financial began coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th.

In related news, CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.38, for a total transaction of $41,694.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Bradford Crutchfield sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.49, for a total transaction of $2,966,330.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,528,028.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 266,902 shares of company stock worth $41,354,572. Insiders own 11.57% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TXG. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 85.9% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 100.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. 77.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXG opened at $147.16 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $156.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.82. 10x Genomics has a 12 month low of $128.15 and a 12 month high of $208.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.79 and a beta of 1.42.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 99.17% and a negative return on equity of 6.30%. The firm had revenue of $125.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.07 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.33) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that 10x Genomics will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About 10x Genomics

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

