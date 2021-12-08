$114.87 Million in Sales Expected for Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) will report $114.87 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Euronav’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $103.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $136.22 million. Euronav reported sales of $111.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Euronav will report full-year sales of $352.81 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $337.79 million to $376.54 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $731.76 million, with estimates ranging from $647.51 million to $830.17 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Euronav.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The shipping company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.03. Euronav had a negative return on equity of 14.82% and a negative net margin of 71.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently commented on EURN. ING Group raised Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Oddo Bhf raised Euronav from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. TheStreet upgraded Euronav from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Euronav from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Euronav in a report on Friday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.50.

Shares of Euronav stock opened at $9.22 on Wednesday. Euronav has a one year low of $7.55 and a one year high of $11.20. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.25.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a $0.021 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Euronav’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -4.97%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Euronav by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,813,061 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $44,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759,799 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Euronav during the 2nd quarter worth $9,003,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its position in Euronav by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 3,800,426 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $35,420,000 after acquiring an additional 802,817 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Euronav by 108.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,219,783 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $11,369,000 after buying an additional 635,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its position in shares of Euronav by 22.0% during the second quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,805,649 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $26,149,000 after buying an additional 505,620 shares during the last quarter. 38.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Euronav Company Profile

Euronav NV engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil. The firm operates through the following segments: Operation of Crude Oil Tankers (Tankers) and Floating Production, Storage and Offloading Operation (FpSO). The Tankers segment provides shipping services for crude oil seaborne transportation.

