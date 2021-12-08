$12.45 Million in Sales Expected for First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) to report $12.45 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for First Financial Northwest’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $12.30 million to $12.60 million. First Financial Northwest posted sales of $12.30 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that First Financial Northwest will report full year sales of $48.39 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $48.20 million to $48.58 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $49.29 million, with estimates ranging from $48.10 million to $50.47 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover First Financial Northwest.

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. First Financial Northwest had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 20.69%. The firm had revenue of $12.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.96 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised First Financial Northwest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

First Financial Northwest stock opened at $16.57 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. First Financial Northwest has a 52 week low of $10.76 and a 52 week high of $17.25.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. First Financial Northwest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.38%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FFNW. Barclays PLC raised its position in First Financial Northwest by 245.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,332 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in First Financial Northwest during the second quarter valued at about $162,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in First Financial Northwest by 55.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,231 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,994 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of First Financial Northwest by 109.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,915 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 11,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Financial Northwest in the second quarter valued at about $367,000. 41.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Financial Northwest

First Financial Northwest, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in attracting deposits from the general public and provides lending services. Through its subsidiary, First Savings Bank Northwest, it offers commercial banking services, dynamic savings, stored savings, loaned savings, commercial savings, checking accounts, and money market accounts.

