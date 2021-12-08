$13.85 Million in Sales Expected for Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA) to post $13.85 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Volta Inc – Class A’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $14.30 million and the lowest is $13.40 million. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Volta Inc – Class A will report full year sales of $34.05 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $33.60 million to $34.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $97.65 million, with estimates ranging from $87.30 million to $108.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Volta Inc – Class A.

Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.38).

A number of brokerages recently commented on VLTA. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Volta Inc – Class A in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Volta Inc – Class A from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Volta Inc – Class A in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.50 price objective for the company. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Volta Inc – Class A in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Volta Inc – Class A from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.63.

Volta Inc – Class A stock opened at $9.14 on Wednesday. Volta Inc – Class A has a twelve month low of $6.63 and a twelve month high of $18.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 2.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.38 and its 200 day moving average is $9.74.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VLTA. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Volta Inc – Class A in the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Volta Inc – Class A in the third quarter valued at $82,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Volta Inc – Class A in the third quarter valued at $92,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Volta Inc – Class A in the third quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Volta Inc – Class A in the third quarter worth about $99,000.

Volta Inc – Class A Company Profile

Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Leawood, Kansas.

