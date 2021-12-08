$130.60 Million in Sales Expected for Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) will report sales of $130.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Bill.com’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $130.22 million and the highest is $131.44 million. Bill.com posted sales of $54.05 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 141.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bill.com will report full-year sales of $540.10 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $538.08 million to $542.93 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $708.30 million, with estimates ranging from $635.63 million to $759.66 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Bill.com.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $116.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.59 million. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 52.34% and a negative return on equity of 5.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 151.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share.

BILL has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Bill.com from $275.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $185.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $284.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $280.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $175.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bill.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.80.

In other news, Director Allison Mnookin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.03, for a total value of $3,410,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Blake Thomas Murray sold 140,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.11, for a total transaction of $42,155,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 462,624 shares of company stock valued at $139,938,284 in the last three months. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Bill.com by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,036,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,928,000 after purchasing an additional 378,774 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Bill.com by 1,668.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,695,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,787,402,000 after acquiring an additional 6,316,969 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bill.com by 9.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,071,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,795,000 after acquiring an additional 454,813 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Bill.com by 47.5% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,035,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622,210 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bill.com by 0.7% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,033,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,627,000 after acquiring an additional 29,589 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

BILL opened at $254.76 on Wednesday. Bill.com has a 1-year low of $109.64 and a 1-year high of $348.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $26.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -141.53 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $293.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $239.35.

Bill.com Company Profile

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

