$139.57 Million in Sales Expected for Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) will report sales of $139.57 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Orion Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $147.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $131.13 million. Orion Group reported sales of $170.18 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Orion Group will report full year sales of $578.66 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $570.22 million to $586.59 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $632.04 million, with estimates ranging from $575.37 million to $665.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Orion Group.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $139.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.70 million. Orion Group had a negative return on equity of 1.20% and a negative net margin of 0.34%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.23 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ORN shares. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Orion Group in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Orion Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in shares of Orion Group by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 15,907 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Orion Group by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 93,876 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 2,491 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in Orion Group by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 64,544 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 3,480 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Orion Group by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 102,568 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 3,584 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in Orion Group by 594.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,984 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 5,122 shares during the period. 57.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Orion Group stock opened at $4.25 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.28. Orion Group has a 12-month low of $3.75 and a 12-month high of $6.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $132.00 million, a PE ratio of -60.71 and a beta of 0.88.

About Orion Group

Orion Group Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of specialty construction services in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors. It operates through the Marine and Concrete segments. The Marine segment includes the restoration, maintenance, dredging, and repair of marine transportation facilities, pipelines, bridges and causeways and environmental structures.

