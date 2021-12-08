$143.55 Million in Sales Expected for AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) will announce sales of $143.55 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for AssetMark Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $142.15 million and the highest is $144.49 million. AssetMark Financial reported sales of $110.92 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AssetMark Financial will report full-year sales of $530.36 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $528.87 million to $531.21 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $633.33 million, with estimates ranging from $617.86 million to $650.13 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover AssetMark Financial.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $139.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.66 million. AssetMark Financial had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 5.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of AssetMark Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of AssetMark Financial from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AssetMark Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of AssetMark Financial from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AssetMark Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.50.

AMK stock opened at $25.45 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. AssetMark Financial has a one year low of $21.83 and a one year high of $29.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 848.33 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.93.

In other AssetMark Financial news, EVP Mukesh Mehta sold 27,937 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total transaction of $783,353.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Jeremiah H. Chafkin sold 34,654 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total transaction of $903,776.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,198 shares of company stock worth $1,704,132 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in AssetMark Financial in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in AssetMark Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in AssetMark Financial by 56.8% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in AssetMark Financial by 86.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in AssetMark Financial by 93,620.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 4,681 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.91% of the company’s stock.

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions. It also provides end-to-end experience, spanning nearly all elements of an adviser’s engagement with client, from initial conversations to ongoing financial planning discussions, including performance reporting and billing.

