$152.33 Million in Sales Expected for Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) to post sales of $152.33 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Iridium Communications’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $149.60 million and the highest is $155.08 million. Iridium Communications posted sales of $146.51 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Iridium Communications will report full-year sales of $610.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $608.21 million to $613.69 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $654.53 million, with estimates ranging from $642.75 million to $672.32 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Iridium Communications.

Get Iridium Communications alerts:

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 0.84% and a negative net margin of 1.88%. The business had revenue of $162.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IRDM. Zacks Investment Research cut Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 21st. BWS Financial upgraded Iridium Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $37.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Iridium Communications from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Iridium Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.40.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in Iridium Communications by 31.3% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 13,592,982 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $543,583,000 after purchasing an additional 3,237,835 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Iridium Communications by 3.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,454,857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $536,176,000 after purchasing an additional 386,582 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Iridium Communications by 2.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,048,122 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $481,805,000 after purchasing an additional 240,952 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in Iridium Communications by 7.3% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,432,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $297,209,000 after purchasing an additional 503,680 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Iridium Communications by 2.4% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,571,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $178,328,000 after purchasing an additional 107,532 shares during the period. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IRDM stock opened at $41.17 on Wednesday. Iridium Communications has a 52-week low of $32.73 and a 52-week high of $54.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.81. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -457.44 and a beta of 1.10.

About Iridium Communications

Iridium Communications, Inc is a mobile voice and data satellite communications network. Its satellite network provides communication where terrestrial wireless or wireline networks do not exist or are limited. The company’s principal lines of business include Land Mobile, Maritime, Aviation, IoT Data Services, Hosted Payloads and Other Data Services, and Government.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Iridium Communications (IRDM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Iridium Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iridium Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.