17,554 Shares in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Acquired by Tompkins Financial Corp

Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 17,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $5,215,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PSA. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA lifted its position in Public Storage by 9.0% in the third quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 1,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Public Storage by 1.8% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 98,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,683,000 after buying an additional 1,771 shares during the period. PGGM Investments increased its stake in shares of Public Storage by 144.2% during the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 396,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,661,000 after buying an additional 233,872 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in Public Storage by 17.9% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 98.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PSA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Securities raised their price target on Public Storage from $325.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $346.00 price objective on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Truist boosted their price target on Public Storage from $325.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $349.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $350.00 to $375.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $328.15.

In other Public Storage news, VP Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 25,000 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.18, for a total transaction of $8,479,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 10.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE PSA traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $340.44. The company had a trading volume of 4,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 721,244. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.70 billion, a PE ratio of 40.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.19. Public Storage has a twelve month low of $212.22 and a twelve month high of $344.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $323.38 and its 200-day moving average is $313.26.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.23 by ($0.71). The firm had revenue of $716.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $858.76 million. Public Storage had a net margin of 52.00% and a return on equity of 34.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 12.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.58%.

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

