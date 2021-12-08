$176.63 Million in Sales Expected for Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) will announce $176.63 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Apartment Income REIT’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $179.16 million and the lowest is $174.10 million. Apartment Income REIT posted sales of $173.75 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Apartment Income REIT will report full-year sales of $715.59 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $710.58 million to $720.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $743.61 million, with estimates ranging from $730.31 million to $756.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Apartment Income REIT.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.48). Apartment Income REIT had a negative net margin of 6.99% and a negative return on equity of 3.63%.

AIRC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apartment Income REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Truist upped their target price on Apartment Income REIT from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist Securities upped their target price on Apartment Income REIT from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.55.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AIRC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Apartment Income REIT during the third quarter worth $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Apartment Income REIT during the third quarter worth $36,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Apartment Income REIT during the third quarter worth $66,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 12.9% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in Apartment Income REIT during the second quarter worth $138,000. Institutional investors own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AIRC opened at $52.90 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Apartment Income REIT has a fifty-two week low of $35.99 and a fifty-two week high of $54.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion and a PE ratio of -114.43.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Apartment Income REIT’s payout ratio is -382.61%.

Apartment Income REIT Company Profile

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

