1776 Wealth LLC Sells 1,652 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

1776 Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,256 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,652 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 1.5% of 1776 Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. 1776 Wealth LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 924 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Yale University bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. 69.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Microsoft from $384.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Cowen lifted their target price on Microsoft from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $366.00 target price (up from $303.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Microsoft from $310.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $347.85.

In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 419,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.61, for a total value of $144,492,216.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.82, for a total value of $2,988,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 559,049 shares of company stock worth $189,721,672. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft stock opened at $334.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $319.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $294.44. The company has a market cap of $2.51 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.46, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.87. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $209.11 and a fifty-two week high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $45.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 38.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 27.74%.

Microsoft declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, September 14th that allows the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software giant to reacquire up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

