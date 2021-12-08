$18.41 Million in Sales Expected for Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) will announce sales of $18.41 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Sharps Compliance’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $19.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $17.50 million. Sharps Compliance posted sales of $17.01 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Sharps Compliance will report full-year sales of $65.83 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $62.20 million to $68.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $69.77 million, with estimates ranging from $68.01 million to $71.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Sharps Compliance.

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $13.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.49 million. Sharps Compliance had a return on equity of 22.68% and a net margin of 16.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS.

SMED has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Sharps Compliance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “in-line” rating on shares of Sharps Compliance in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sharps Compliance in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

NASDAQ SMED opened at $7.19 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Sharps Compliance has a 1 year low of $6.70 and a 1 year high of $18.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.37. The company has a market cap of $138.26 million, a PE ratio of 9.99 and a beta of -0.29.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMED. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Sharps Compliance by 244.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 603,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,215,000 after buying an additional 428,350 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Sharps Compliance by 344.1% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 492,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,072,000 after purchasing an additional 381,522 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in Sharps Compliance during the third quarter worth approximately $2,734,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Sharps Compliance during the third quarter worth approximately $2,078,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Sharps Compliance by 2,164.5% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 229,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,362,000 after purchasing an additional 219,110 shares during the period. 47.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sharps Compliance Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare waste management services including medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous. It focuses on developing management solutions for medical waste and unused dispensed medications generated by small and medium quantity generators. The company was founded in November 1992 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

