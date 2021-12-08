$181.13 Million in Sales Expected for First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) will announce $181.13 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for First Hawaiian’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $182.15 million and the lowest is $179.83 million. First Hawaiian reported sales of $188.83 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Hawaiian will report full year sales of $717.64 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $716.30 million to $718.62 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $720.55 million, with estimates ranging from $711.47 million to $728.77 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover First Hawaiian.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 36.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share.

Separately, Bank of America cut First Hawaiian from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.25.

In other news, CFO Ravi Mallela sold 2,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.73, for a total value of $63,004.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,788 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in First Hawaiian by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 8,768 shares of the bank’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in First Hawaiian by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,328 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in First Hawaiian by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,113 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in First Hawaiian by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

First Hawaiian stock opened at $26.76 on Wednesday. First Hawaiian has a 52 week low of $22.43 and a 52 week high of $30.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.16.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.00%.

First Hawaiian Company Profile

First Hawaiian, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to consumer and commercial customers, including deposit products, lending services, and wealth management and trust services through its subsidiary First Hawaiian Bank. It operates through the following business segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other.

