18,374 Shares in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF (NYSEARCA:THD) Acquired by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF (NYSEARCA:THD) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 18,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,370,000. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.37% of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maven Securities LTD purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $544,000. Mount Lucas Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 11,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Natixis boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF by 203.9% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 116,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,076,000 after purchasing an additional 78,113 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 101,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,941,000 after purchasing an additional 21,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Florin Court Capital LLP bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $482,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA THD opened at $75.49 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $76.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.82. iShares MSCI Thailand ETF has a 12-month low of $71.10 and a 12-month high of $83.55.

