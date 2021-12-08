$2.05 Billion in Sales Expected for SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) to announce $2.05 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for SpartanNash’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.05 billion to $2.06 billion. SpartanNash reported sales of $2.25 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 8.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that SpartanNash will report full year sales of $8.88 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.88 billion to $8.89 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $8.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.94 billion to $9.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow SpartanNash.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.70% and a return on equity of 9.33%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SPTN shares. Northcoast Research cut shares of SpartanNash from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of SpartanNash from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

In other news, Director Frank Gambino sold 6,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total transaction of $166,148.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in SpartanNash by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Paradiem LLC grew its position in SpartanNash by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 224,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,452,000 after buying an additional 10,575 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in SpartanNash by 12.3% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 286,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,538,000 after acquiring an additional 31,387 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in SpartanNash by 8.8% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 113,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after acquiring an additional 9,201 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SpartanNash by 1.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 284,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,578,000 after acquiring an additional 4,391 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPTN opened at $24.24 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.34. The stock has a market cap of $871.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.70. SpartanNash has a fifty-two week low of $16.71 and a fifty-two week high of $26.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.20%.

SpartanNash Co engages in the distribution of grocery products to military commissaries in the U.S. It operates through the following segments: Military, Food Distribution and Retail. The Military segment sells and distributes grocery products primarily to U.S. military commissaries and exchanges. The Food Distribution segment distributes groceries to independent and corporate owned grocery retailers using multi-platform sales approach.

