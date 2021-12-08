$2.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) will post $2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.91 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.57. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store posted earnings per share of $0.70 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 192.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will report full-year earnings of $8.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.52 to $9.02. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $8.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.33 to $9.16. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.03). Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 22.21%. The business had revenue of $784.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

CBRL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 24th. Loop Capital started coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $195.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.70.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,145,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 2nd quarter worth $7,528,000. SG3 Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. SG3 Management LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,938,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 2nd quarter worth $4,194,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 846.5% in the 2nd quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 16,677 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,476,000 after buying an additional 14,915 shares in the last quarter. 89.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CBRL traded up $3.92 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $131.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,385. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.41. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 1-year low of $119.39 and a 1-year high of $178.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $136.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.43.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, September 21st that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the restaurant operator to buy up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.26%.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc engages in the operation and development of restaurant and retail outlets. The format of its stores consists of a trademarked rustic old country-store design that offers restaurant menu featuring home-style country food. The company was founded by Dan W. Evins on September 19, 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, TN.

