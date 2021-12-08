$2.36 EPS Expected for Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) will announce $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Acuity Brands’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.18 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.47. Acuity Brands posted earnings per share of $2.03 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Acuity Brands will report full year earnings of $11.12 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.85 to $11.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $12.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.75 to $12.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Acuity Brands.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The electronics maker reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.42. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 17.44%. The company had revenue of $992.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $958.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AYI. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Acuity Brands in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $218.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Acuity Brands in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $212.00 to $209.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $163.00 to $206.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.67.

AYI stock opened at $200.81 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $205.92 and a 200-day moving average of $188.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of 23.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.61. Acuity Brands has a one year low of $112.10 and a one year high of $224.59.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.19%.

In related news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.61, for a total value of $213,188.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AYI. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 28.0% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 25,465 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,763,000 after purchasing an additional 5,578 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 25.6% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,897 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $528,000. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $339,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 8.8% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,179 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. 96.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands, Inc engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. The firm caters commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure and residential applications for various markets. It offers luminaires, lighting controls, controllers for various building systems, power supplies, prismatic skylights, and drivers as well as integrated systems for various indoor and outdoor applications.

