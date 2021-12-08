$2.83 EPS Expected for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) to post earnings per share of $2.83 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Becton, Dickinson and’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.59 to $2.97. Becton, Dickinson and posted earnings per share of $4.55 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 37.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and will report full year earnings of $12.41 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.35 to $12.46. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $13.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.43 to $13.89. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Becton, Dickinson and.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 10.22%. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.79 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BDX shares. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $268.78.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BDX. Keel Point LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 2nd quarter worth $414,000. Viridian Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 101.7% in the 3rd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BDX traded down $4.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $245.93. The company had a trading volume of 20,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,377,613. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $243.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $246.94. Becton, Dickinson and has a 52 week low of $234.61 and a 52 week high of $267.37. The company has a market capitalization of $69.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.71.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. This is an increase from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.47%.

Becton, Dickinson and announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, November 4th that allows the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical instruments supplier to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

Featured Article: Why are trading ranges significant?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Becton, Dickinson and (BDX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.