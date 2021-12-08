$2.87 EPS Expected for The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $2.87 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Boston Beer’s earnings. Boston Beer reported earnings of $2.56 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Boston Beer will report full year earnings of $16.01 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $15.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.72 to $17.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Boston Beer.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported ($1.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.60 by ($6.47). The business had revenue of $561.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.90 million. Boston Beer had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 4.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.10 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SAM shares. MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $530.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $775.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $854.00 to $618.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $564.00 to $492.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Boston Beer from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $400.00 to $500.00 in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Beer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $782.40.

In related news, insider Samuel A. Calagione III sold 20,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.18, for a total value of $10,234,687.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Boston Beer during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Boston Beer during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Boston Beer by 5,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 56 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC grew its position in shares of Boston Beer by 65.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 63 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Boston Beer by 220.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. 71.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SAM stock opened at $497.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.00 and a beta of 0.70. Boston Beer has a 12-month low of $435.12 and a 12-month high of $1,349.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $493.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $689.41.

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the business of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head, and Craft Brewery. The company was founded by C. James Koch in 1984 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

