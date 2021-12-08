$20.83 EPS Expected for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) will announce $20.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for AutoZone’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $19.57 to $22.40. AutoZone posted earnings of $18.61 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, December 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AutoZone will report full year earnings of $97.97 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $89.86 to $102.37. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $109.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $99.19 to $115.70. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for AutoZone.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $25.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $20.87 by $4.82. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.84% and a negative return on equity of 142.05%. AutoZone’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $18.61 earnings per share.

AZO has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson downgraded shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1,600.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,700.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,870.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,670.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,660.00 to $1,785.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,733.71.

NYSE:AZO opened at $2,023.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $42.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,800.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,634.04. AutoZone has a 52 week low of $1,085.85 and a 52 week high of $2,028.66.

In related news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 4,500 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,682.81, for a total transaction of $7,572,645.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 1,180 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,827.11, for a total transaction of $2,155,989.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,680 shares of company stock valued at $21,459,935 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AutoZone during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,796,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in AutoZone by 1.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 179,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,042,000 after acquiring an additional 2,654 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the third quarter valued at about $920,000. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 3.0% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 9,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,345,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 1.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,531,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

