20,400 Shares in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) Acquired by Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 20,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MXL. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in MaxLinear during the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in MaxLinear during the second quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in MaxLinear during the second quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in MaxLinear during the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in MaxLinear during the second quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Steven G. Litchfield acquired 7,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $47.98 per share, for a total transaction of $380,097.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 13,362 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.49, for a total value of $647,923.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,333 shares of company stock valued at $3,539,742. 8.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on MXL shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on MaxLinear from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on MaxLinear from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on MaxLinear from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on MaxLinear from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on MaxLinear from $51.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MaxLinear presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.20.

Shares of MXL stock opened at $73.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -490.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.97. MaxLinear, Inc. has a one year low of $30.18 and a one year high of $74.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $229.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.76 million. MaxLinear had a positive return on equity of 26.85% and a negative net margin of 1.30%. MaxLinear’s quarterly revenue was up 46.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of radio frequency, high-performance analog and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.

