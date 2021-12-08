$21.61 Million in Sales Expected for The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) to report $21.61 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Joint’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $21.42 million to $21.80 million. Joint posted sales of $17.04 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 26.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Joint will report full-year sales of $80.39 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $80.18 million to $80.60 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $102.26 million, with estimates ranging from $100.52 million to $104.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Joint.

Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.09. Joint had a return on equity of 34.65% and a net margin of 23.18%. The business had revenue of $20.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS.

JYNT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Joint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet lowered Joint from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Joint from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Joint in a report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.00.

In other Joint news, Director Ronald V. Davella sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.18, for a total transaction of $2,023,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Joint by 117.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Joint in the second quarter worth $31,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Joint in the third quarter worth $59,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Joint by 201.3% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in Joint in the second quarter valued at $153,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JYNT opened at $73.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $87.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.40 and a beta of 1.23. Joint has a 52 week low of $24.96 and a 52 week high of $111.06.

About Joint

The Joint Corp. (United States) engages in the development, ownership, operation, support and management of chiropractic clinics. It operates through two segments: Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. The Corporate Clinics segment comprises of the operating activities of the company owned or managed clinics.

