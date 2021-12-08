22,140 Shares in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Purchased by Tompkins Financial Corp

Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 22,140 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,340,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Columbus Macro LLC lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 18.6% in the third quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 9,131 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 10.4% in the third quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 5.1% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 24,579 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Finally, Exeter Financial LLC lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 0.3% in the third quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 17,643 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,458,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. 85.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GD traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $200.48. 9,848 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,072,879. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.48. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $144.50 and a 12-month high of $210.21. The company has a market cap of $55.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $200.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.34.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.10. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 8.55%. The business had revenue of $9.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.86%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GD shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised General Dynamics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $220.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.91.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

