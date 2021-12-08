22,407 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Bought by Cowa LLC

Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 22,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,390,000. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for about 1.9% of Cowa LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 9.9% during the third quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 22,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,380,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 348,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,200,000 after buying an additional 6,049 shares during the period. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 8,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 94,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,225,000 after buying an additional 13,924 shares during the period. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 28,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of RSP traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $159.61. The stock had a trading volume of 33,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,536,846. The company’s fifty day moving average is $157.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.12. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $123.52 and a 52 week high of $162.80.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

