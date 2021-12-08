$23.46 Million in Sales Expected for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) will announce $23.46 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $23.45 million to $23.46 million. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC posted sales of $23.42 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC will report full year sales of $84.98 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $84.97 million to $84.98 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $105.20 million, with estimates ranging from $100.02 million to $110.38 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $21.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.27 million. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a net margin of 79.42% and a return on equity of 9.79%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TPVG. Compass Point cut shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.75 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 15th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $16.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TPVG. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 1.6% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 32,886 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 16,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 213,439 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,242,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 20,315 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,528 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. 23.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TPVG opened at $17.40 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.30. The company has a market cap of $539.12 million, a PE ratio of 7.98, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.79. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a 52-week low of $12.35 and a 52-week high of $19.25.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.06%.

About TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (the “Company“) is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. It was formed to expand the venture growth stage business segment of its sponsor, TriplePoint Capital LLC (“TriplePoint Capital“).

