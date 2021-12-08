$236.45 Million in Sales Expected for Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) will report sales of $236.45 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sotera Health’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $234.90 million and the highest is $238.91 million. Sotera Health reported sales of $216.85 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sotera Health will report full-year sales of $926.68 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $925.10 million to $929.14 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.02 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Sotera Health.

Get Sotera Health alerts:

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $226.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.55 million. Sotera Health had a return on equity of 35.74% and a net margin of 4.10%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Sotera Health from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sotera Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.14.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Sotera Health by 4.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,127,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,384,000 after acquiring an additional 406,881 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in Sotera Health by 49.7% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 25,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 8,356 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sotera Health in the second quarter valued at $303,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Sotera Health by 1,872.2% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 168,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,077,000 after acquiring an additional 159,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Sotera Health by 62.0% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 5,761 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SHC opened at $22.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 187.85. Sotera Health has a twelve month low of $20.48 and a twelve month high of $30.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.45 and a 200 day moving average of $24.28.

About Sotera Health

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

Recommended Story: Sell-Side Analysts

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sotera Health (SHC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sotera Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sotera Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.