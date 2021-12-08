$247.68 Million in Sales Expected for Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) will report $247.68 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ribbon Communications’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $252.04 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $243.32 million. Ribbon Communications posted sales of $244.20 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ribbon Communications will report full year sales of $862.06 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $857.70 million to $866.42 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $911.43 million, with estimates ranging from $899.82 million to $923.03 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Ribbon Communications.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). Ribbon Communications had a return on equity of 24.37% and a net margin of 4.99%. The company had revenue of $210.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ribbon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ RBBN opened at $5.58 on Wednesday. Ribbon Communications has a one year low of $5.11 and a one year high of $11.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $829.33 million, a PE ratio of 22.32 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.66.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Ribbon Communications by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 338,042 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,022,000 after buying an additional 13,780 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Ribbon Communications by 137.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,417 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 14,148 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Ribbon Communications in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Ribbon Communications in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Ribbon Communications by 72,905.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,601 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 14,581 shares during the period. 66.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ribbon Communications

Ribbon Communications, Inc delivers communications software, IP and optical networking solutions to service providers, enterprises, and infrastructure sectors. It operates through the following segments: Cloud & Edge and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides secure and reliable software and hardware products, solutions, and services for enabling Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) communications, Voice over Long-Term Evolution (VoLTE) and Voice Over 5G (VoNR) communications, and Unified Communications and Collaboration (UC&C) within service provider and enterprise networks and from the cloud.

