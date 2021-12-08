28,598 Shares in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF (NYSEARCA:EWN) Purchased by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF (NYSEARCA:EWN) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 28,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,408,000. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.41% of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EWN. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 62.2% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WESPAC Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $274,000.

NYSEARCA EWN opened at $50.22 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.56. iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF has a 52-week low of $39.81 and a 52-week high of $54.01.

iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Netherlands Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Netherlands Investable Market Index (the Index).

