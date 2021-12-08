$3.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) will report earnings per share of $3.06 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for TransDigm Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.75 and the highest is $3.30. TransDigm Group reported earnings of $1.97 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TransDigm Group will report full year earnings of $15.29 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.43 to $16.00. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $20.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $19.60 to $22.25. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for TransDigm Group.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The aerospace company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 14.17% and a negative return on equity of 20.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.80 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TDG. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $701.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised shares of TransDigm Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $700.00 to $790.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Truist boosted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $750.00 price target on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $702.72.

TransDigm Group stock opened at $603.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $33.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $632.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $633.88. TransDigm Group has a 12-month low of $517.37 and a 12-month high of $688.03.

In other TransDigm Group news, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.17, for a total transaction of $6,271,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $608.24, for a total transaction of $6,994,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 73,000 shares of company stock worth $47,099,865. Company insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 60.3% during the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 691 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 36.7% during the second quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 39,495 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,565,000 after buying an additional 10,613 shares during the period. Blue Fin Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 4.3% during the second quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 464 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Hawaii lifted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 12.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 4,307 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

