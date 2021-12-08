$35.48 Million in Sales Expected for Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) will report $35.48 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Höegh LNG Partners’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $35.10 million and the highest is $35.85 million. Höegh LNG Partners reported sales of $36.06 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Höegh LNG Partners will report full year sales of $140.54 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $140.17 million to $140.92 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $131.32 million, with estimates ranging from $122.28 million to $140.35 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Höegh LNG Partners.

Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The shipping company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40. Höegh LNG Partners had a net margin of 44.18% and a return on equity of 15.83%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Höegh LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.55.

NYSE HMLP opened at $4.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.96. Höegh LNG Partners has a 52-week low of $3.77 and a 52-week high of $18.17. The company has a market cap of $143.22 million, a PE ratio of 3.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.58.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Höegh LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.80%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Höegh LNG Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $4,850,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its position in Höegh LNG Partners by 178.4% during the third quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 265,559 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 170,180 shares in the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. boosted its position in Höegh LNG Partners by 263.7% during the second quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 117,783 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 85,400 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Höegh LNG Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $345,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in Höegh LNG Partners by 117.9% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 117,527 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 63,588 shares in the last quarter. 17.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Höegh LNG Partners Company Profile

Höegh LNG Partners LP engages in undertaking of floating storage and re-gasification units (FSRUs). It operates through the Majority Held FSRUs, and Joint Venture FSRUs segments. The Majority Held FSRUs segment includes the direct financing lease related to the PGN FSRU Lampung and the operating leases related to the Hoegh Gallant and the Hoegh Grace.

