$350.40 Million in Sales Expected for Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) to report $350.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Whiting Petroleum’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $460.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $304.00 million. Whiting Petroleum posted sales of $21.27 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,547.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Whiting Petroleum will report full-year sales of $1.33 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.52 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.63 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Whiting Petroleum.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.51.

WLL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Whiting Petroleum from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Truist lifted their target price on Whiting Petroleum from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Whiting Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Whiting Petroleum from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Whiting Petroleum from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.00.

WLL opened at $69.22 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $65.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.94. Whiting Petroleum has a 1 year low of $19.75 and a 1 year high of $71.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 2.65.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Iv Rice purchased 15,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $67.66 per share, with a total value of $1,025,049.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WLL. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Whiting Petroleum in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 97.4% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 768 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. 91.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Whiting Petroleum Company Profile

Whiting Petroleum Corp. engages in the development, production, acquisition, and exploration of oil and gas properties. It operates in the Rocky Mountains regions. The company was founded by Kenneth R. Whiting and J. Bert Ladd in January 1980 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

