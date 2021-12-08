35,454 Shares in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Bought by Tompkins Financial Corp

Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 35,454 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $8,548,000. McDonald’s makes up about 1.6% of Tompkins Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,351,067 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,845,459,000 after acquiring an additional 507,599 shares during the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc increased its position in McDonald’s by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 7,670 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its position in McDonald’s by 126.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,999 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in McDonald’s by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 23,420 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its position in McDonald’s by 59.5% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,387 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares during the period. 66.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Shares of McDonald’s stock traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $260.44. 54,532 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,724,918. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $202.73 and a 52-week high of $260.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $248.01 and a 200-day moving average of $240.80.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.30. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 99.00% and a net margin of 32.33%. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $1.38 dividend. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.91%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on McDonald’s from $271.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Guggenheim upped their price target on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Securities upped their price target on McDonald’s from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $264.74.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total value of $1,061,152.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Featured Story: Most Active Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.