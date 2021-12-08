36,717 Shares in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Acquired by Tompkins Financial Corp

Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 36,717 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $7,794,000. Honeywell International comprises 1.4% of Tompkins Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HON. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 97.3% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 144 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 94.7% in the third quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 146 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 75.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $229.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $246.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Bank of America cut shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $270.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.50.

HON stock traded down $3.37 on Wednesday, reaching $203.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,680,451. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $216.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $222.50. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $194.55 and a 12-month high of $236.86. The firm has a market cap of $140.29 billion, a PE ratio of 26.63, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 15.80%. The company had revenue of $8.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.98 dividend. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.39%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

